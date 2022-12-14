The representatives of the Ukrainian scout organization ‘Plast’ met with president Volodymyr Zelensky and gave the Bethlehem Light.

The Light of Bethlehem, which traditionally symbolizes peace and love, was brought to Kyiv on Sunday night.

Ukrainian ‘Plast’ scout organization received the Light from the Slovak scouts and brought it to Kyiv.

This action is timed to celebrate Christmas and consists in spreading the symbolic fire lit at the place of birth of Jesus Christ.

‘The Bethlehem Light is special this year. This is a symbol that we are not afraid of anyone and will stand for victory, each in their place. From me, the fire will go the front – it will give energy to our soldiers who are defending Ukraine. It is needed there the most’, Zelensky said.