The protest staged by the opposition outside the court ahead of the hearing on Petro Poroshenko case leads to the clashes with police.

Scuffles erupted after the police tried to take down tents put up by Poroshenko’s supporters outside the court.

The police used pepper gas and buttons to disperse the crowd, leaving a few activists with bruises.

Witnesses complain the police responded to the situation with excessive force.

Among those assaulted was Kyiv Council representative Oleksandr Pohrebyskyi who claims he was beaten by the police together with other protesters.

Pohrebyskyi says he will file a complaint and will demand a police report at Kyiv council session.