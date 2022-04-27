As reported earlier, yesterday’s Russian airstrike damaged the bridge across the Dniester river in Odesa region.

Overnight, the second missile strike hit the bridge, which is of strategic importance for railway and vehicle transportation.

‘Today at 6:45, a second rocket attack hit the same bridge across the Dniester estuary in Odesa region. There are no injured railway workers. The degree of damage to the infrastructure will be assessed after the end of the air alert’, said the CEO of Ukraine’s railway operator in a Telegram statement.

Ukrainian authorities are now developing new transportation routes in the region.