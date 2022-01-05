The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine avoids questions on the TV series produced by ‘Kvartal 95’ and broadcast on Russia-1 TV channel, which is under Ukrainian sanctions.

The news agency ‘Ukrainski novyny’ sent an information request to the National Security Council regarding ‘Svaty-7’ series, which is broadcast on Russian TV bypassing sanctions.

The journalist asked whether the security council is going to look into the case, arguing that Russia-1 TV channel is under Ukrainian sanctions.

The security council responded that the questions asked by journalists “do not include a request to receive information documented by the Office of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, thus avoiding direct answers.

‘According to Article 5 of the Law of Ukraine ‘On Sanctions’, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine considers sanctions only on the proposal of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the President, the Cabinet of Ministers, the National Bank and the Security Service of Ukraine’, the response says.