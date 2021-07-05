The Office of the Prosecutor General and the Security Service of Ukraine have not launched the investigation about the statements of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky regarding the discussion of a special operation against the Wagner Group with the unrecognized President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

Bukvy received the response from both agencies.

On June 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in the interview on ‘1+1’ TV channel that he had called Alexander Lukashenko concerning the Wagner Group. He said:

‘When Wagner Group members were in the territory of Belarus, I called Alexander Lukashenko and warned him. I told him that we were ready to give full information about those people. We knew who they were.’

Bukvy addressed the President’s Office, Security Service of Ukraine and Office of the Prosecutor General in order to clarify when exactly the telephone conversation between Volodymyr Zelensky and Alexander Lukashenko took place. Bukvy also wanted to know whether the data on Wagner Group had been transferred to Belarusian authorities and whether the investigation had been launched and entered the Unified State Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

In response to the request, the Security Service reported that the investigation had not been launched and had not been put in the Unified State Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

The Office of the Prosecutor General referred to the provisions of Article 105 of the Constitution of Ukraine, which guarantees the president immunity for the term of office.

The agency also adds that the President of Ukraine may be removed from office by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine via impeachment in case of treason or other crime. In this case, the constitutional procedure of investigation and impeachment of the President of Ukraine is carried out without instituting a criminal case against him.

By this time, Bukvy have not received the response to the request addressed to the Office of the President of Ukraine.

In the same interview, Zelensky stated that the special operation against the Wagner Group was not Ukrainian and expressed joy that the operation had not been completed.

Earlier, the President denied the information about the special operation against the Wagner Group.

Dmytro Yarosh, a former MP, called the President’s statements a ‘guilty plea’. European Solidarity Party demanded to summon Zelensky to a meeting of the Parliamentary Temporary Commission.

Zelensky also compared the special operation against the Wagnerians to the hijacking of a plane with opposition leader Roman Protasevych in Minsk. Former Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko said it was like comparing the ‘95th Quarter’ comic show to the 95th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.