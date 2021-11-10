The documentary ‘Babi Yar. Context’ by Sergey Loznitsa is shortlisted for the European Film Awards.

A board of more than 4,000 members of the European Film Academy formed the list of nominees. It was announced on November 9 at the European Film Festival in Seville (Spain).

The ‘European Documentary’ nomination includes five films: ‘Babi Yar. Context’ by Sergey Loznitsa, ‘Flee’ by Jonas Poher Rasmussen, ‘Mr Bachmann and his class’ by Maria Speth, ‘Taming the garden’ by Salomé Jashi and ‘The most beautiful boy in the world’ by Kristina Lindström and Kristian Petri.

As the ‘Babyn Yar’ press center informs, the documentary was produced by the Dutch company ATOMS & VOID on request of the Holocaust Memorial Center ‘Babyn Yar’ю

On September 29-30, 1941, Sonderkommando 4a of the Einsatzgruppe C, assisted by two battalions of the Police Regiment South and Ukrainian Auxiliary Police, and without any resistance from the local population, shot dead in the Babi Yar ravine in the north-west of Kyiv 33 771 Jews. The film reconstructs the historical context of this tragedy through archive footage documenting the German occupation of Ukraine and the subsequent decade.

The European Film Awards (or European Film Academy Awards) have been presented annually since 1988 by the European Film academy to recognize excellence in European cinematic achievements. The awards are given in 19 categories. The winners will be announced in Berlin on December 11, 2021.