TV presenter, public figure and volunteer Serhii Prytula published a report on the expenditure of funds that were collected within the ‘revenge’ initiative.

According to the report, 142 drones were purchased for the main part of donations from Ukrainians, and the rest will be transferred to the purchase of the Valkyrie UAV complex.

In a Telegram statement, Prytula reminded that three months ago, 352 million hryvnias were raised within the ‘revenge’ initiative organized by him together with Serhii Sternenko.

‘Once again, I want to sincerely thank all the good people who joined the campaign. 142 drones of a total cost of UAH 351,434,900 will convey (and some are already conveying) your greetings to the occupiers’, Prytula wrote.

He also added that the balance of UAH 565,100 will be transferred to the purchase of the Valkyrie UAV complex, which will help the Ukrainian military destroy the enemy.

It should be noted that in response to the massive missile attack on Ukrainian cities on October 10, a ‘revenge’ fundraising campaign was announced against the Russians. It was initiated by TV presenter and volunteer Serhii Prytula, blogger and activist Serhii Sternenko and founder of ‘Lachen writes’ blog Ihor Lachenkov.