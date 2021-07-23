The MP from the ‘Servant of the People’ party Andrii Klochko arrived in Washington (USA) with an official visit. He took a photo in front of the Capitol in inappropriate clothing: ‘patriotic’ flip-flops and with the Ukrainian flag in his hands.

The photo became viral on the Internet, although the MP deleted it.

Klochko is the chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada committee on the organization of state power, local self-government, regional development and urban planning.

Near the Capitol, he was in beach flip-flops, black shorts, a yellow T-shirt and a yellow and blue Ukrainian flag.

The most expensive element of the Klochko’s image is OMEGA City Editions Co-Axial Master Chronometer watch costing 7.6 thousand dollars.

This watch is in the declaration for 2019, but the indicated value is UAH 78 thousand.

Klochko said that on July 19, he arrived in Washington together with colleagues at the invitation of the American Councils for International Education, within the framework of the Open World Ukraine program. The purpose of the visit was to get acquainted with the legislative procedures in the United States and establish partnerships with American colleagues.

Already in the United States, on July 20, Klochko wrote that he had met with Ukrainian MPs in Washington.Klochko arrived at the embassy as part of a ‘special delegation’ working with the US Congress within the “Open World” professional exchange program.

Klochko also commented on Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.