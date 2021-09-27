If the election was staged today, five parties could enter the Verkhovna Rada with ‘Servant of the People’ and ‘European Solidarity’ being on top.

Center for Social and Marketing Research SOCIS conducted the poll on September 16 – 21, 2021.

If the election was held in Ukraine now, 26.4% of respondents would support the ‘Servant of the People’ with ‘European Solidarity’ being second with 19% of votes.

In addition, the Verkhovna Rada would see the ‘Opposition Platform – For Life’ (12.7%), ‘Batkivshchyna’ (10.3%) and ‘Syla I chest’ (7.7%) political parties.

Other parties would not overcome the 5% barrier.

A total of 2,000 respondents were interviewed across the country, with the exception of the occupied Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The statistical sampling error is 2.4%.