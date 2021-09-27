Center for Social and Marketing Research SOCIS conducted the poll on September 16 – 21, 2021.
If the election was held in Ukraine now, 26.4% of respondents would support the ‘Servant of the People’ with ‘European Solidarity’ being second with 19% of votes.
In addition, the Verkhovna Rada would see the ‘Opposition Platform – For Life’ (12.7%), ‘Batkivshchyna’ (10.3%) and ‘Syla I chest’ (7.7%) political parties.
Other parties would not overcome the 5% barrier.
A total of 2,000 respondents were interviewed across the country, with the exception of the occupied Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The statistical sampling error is 2.4%.