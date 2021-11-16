The October survey conducted by ‘Rating’ sociological group shows the lead opposition party is closing the gap on the ruling ‘Servant of the People’.
One in six (18%) voters say they will support Zelensky’s party while ‘European Solidarity’ led by the former president Petro Poroshenko can secure 13,9% share of votes.
Russia-leaning ‘Opposition platform for life’ is on 10,7% and Yuliya Tymoshenko’s ‘Batkivshchyna’ on 10,1% .
The big mover among smaller parties is Dmytro Razumkov’s ‘Rozumna polityka’, the newly established party is gaining the ground and now boasts 7,9% support.
The rest of the parties’ ratings are hovering in 2-6% range.
The survey also rated voters confidence over the governmental policies.
In October, the alarming majority of 68% (plus 9% points compared to September figures) of Ukrainian voters said Ukraine was ‘heading in the wrong direction’ compared to less than a forth of people ( 23 % , down 8% points) who said Ukraine was ‘heading in the wrong direction’ – the lowest figure for this indicator since Zelensky’s party won the parliamentary elections in 2019.
The demographics and political preferences are still a factor as the governmental policies secure notably higher figures of support among younger age groups and core Zelensky’s backers with 8% of ‘don’t’s knows’.