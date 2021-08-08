According to National Anticorruption Bureau records, ‘Servant of the People’ MP Olesksandr Sanchenko listed a new flat in his assets declaration.

The ruling party MP spalshes on property he assumingly can hardly afford.

The record shows the 116 sq.m. property was bought for 3,425,000 hryvnas. in July this year.

His 2020 assets declaration listed a 44,7 sq.m. flat owned by his father.

Notably, Oleksandr Savchenko’s income in 2020 totaled modes 510,000 hryvnas.

He also declared 72 thousand hryvnas, almost 60 thousand euros and 48 thousand US dollars in bank savings.

Savchenko’s assets declaration had a record of music ownership right but no metion of any businesses, cars or property.