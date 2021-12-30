Oleksiy Kovalov listed the new asset in his asset declaration as a 'gift' from his parents.

Servant of the People MP Oleksiy Kovalov appears to have found a nice present under his Christmas tree this year.

His assets declaration, notably updated on December 24, now lists a .. TV station, which he got as s ‘gift’ from his parents Ivan and Nataliya Kovalov.

According to records, the media company ‘Interradio’ that includes 4 kanal TV station produces films and TV programs.

The acquisition was confirmed by Kovalov four days later, on December 28. In his comments for Detektor media, he said his plan was to ‘bring quality’ to the news programming. The new owner who came to rub shoulders with journalists at 4 Kanal Christmas party said he would stick to ‘pro-Ukrainian vector’ of the TV channel.

The former owner Dmytro Dobrodomov earlier said the company needed ‘sizeable investments’ to become more competitive and Kovalov was ‘ready’ to loosen the purse strings for it.