The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has put ‘Servant of the People’ MP Serhiy Kuzminykh on the wanted list.

The NABU accuses Kuzminykh of taking more than half a million hryvnas bribe.

According to investigators, the MP received bribes from private companies for assistance in bidding contracts of the state hospital in the Zhytomyr region.

The bribe was recorded on January 28 and then Prosecutor General of Ukraine launched criminal investigation.

As reported, Kuzminykh left his place of residence, avoids summons of law enforcement and hides from the NABU detectives.

The lawyer of the MP claims he is in a health care facility, but refuses to say where exactly.