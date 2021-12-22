‘Servant of the People’ MP Mykola Halushko obscenely swore at police officers who stopped his car for violating traffic rules.

The incident took place on December 18, 2020, when the police stopped a car in the center of Kyiv for violating traffic rules. The car was driven by the MP’s driver.

The footage posted by ‘Ukrainska pravda’ media outlet shows the MP who came to the site to ‘rescue’ his driver and told the officers it was MP’s car and they had no right to stop it.

As the footage reveals, Halushko accused the officers of provocation and called them ‘morons’.

MP Mykola halushko, 42, is a member of the parliamentary committee on law enforcement and a graduate of the National Academy of Internal Affairs.

As it becomes clear from the footage, the Toyota Land Cruiser car is owned by his mother.