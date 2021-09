This weekend, the spa resort in Truskavets will see the ‘Servant of the People’ congress with awarding party ‘Oscars’.

The party leader, David Arakhamia, told this on the TV channel ‘Ukraina 24’

The ‘Servant of the People’ MPs are expected to gather in Truskavets on October 1, Friday, with president Zelensky arriving Saturday.

‘I predict we will come up with some concept of a new turbo model for country development’, claimed Arakhamia, adding the party is going to award its most active members with ‘Oscars’.

He also announced his own DJ set at the gala dinner.