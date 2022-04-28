The ‘Servant of the People’ political party has come up with a statement regarding one of its members, MP Oleksii Kovalev.

The MP is currently staying in the occupied territories of Kherson region where he communicates with Russian military and they do not persecute him.

The party alleges Kovalev may be collaborating with the occupiers.

‘He does not take part in the national resistance to Russian aggression and occupation. According to him, he is carrying out humanitarian aid activities in the temporarily occupied territory. In addition, he does not attend plenary sessions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, does not participate in voting for important bills in the conditions of the martial law. MP Kovalev has not provided any adequate explanations about his current status, behavior and statements to the party leadership’, the statement says.

Taking into account all this, the party has decide to exclude Kovalev from membership.

In addition, the ‘Servant of the People’ has addressed the Prosecutor General and the SBU to launch investigation into the case of Oleksii Kovalev.