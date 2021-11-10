As the ‘SOCIS’ latest poll showed, the ‘Servant of the People’ rating steadily goes down with only 16.6% support of the voters, while in September, 19.2% of respondents were ready to vote for the party.
The president’s party is followed by the ‘European Solidarity’ with 12.9% of votes.
‘Opposition platform – For Life’ (8.6%), ‘Batkivshchyna’ (7.6%), ‘Syla I chest’ (4.6%), Dmytro Razumkov’s party (4.0%), and ‘Nashi’ (3.7%) are lagging behind the two leaders.
In addition, the majority of respondents (27.7%) consider ‘European Solidarity’ to be the main and only real opposition to the current government.
The poll involved 2,000 respondents and was held October 29 – November 4, 2021. The statistical sampling error is 2.4%.