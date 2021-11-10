The ‘Servant of the People’ party continues to lose electoral support, as the latest opinion poll shows.

As the ‘SOCIS’ latest poll showed, the ‘Servant of the People’ rating steadily goes down with only 16.6% support of the voters, while in September, 19.2% of respondents were ready to vote for the party.

The president’s party is followed by the ‘European Solidarity’ with 12.9% of votes.

‘Opposition platform – For Life’ (8.6%), ‘Batkivshchyna’ (7.6%), ‘Syla I chest’ (4.6%), Dmytro Razumkov’s party (4.0%), and ‘Nashi’ (3.7%) are lagging behind the two leaders.

In addition, the majority of respondents (27.7%) consider ‘European Solidarity’ to be the main and only real opposition to the current government.

The poll involved 2,000 respondents and was held October 29 – November 4, 2021. The statistical sampling error is 2.4%.