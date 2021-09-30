The news came from speaker himself who in a statement on social media said his fellow party members initiated the procedure of his replacement.
The internal rift widened after the speaker called into question legitimacy of the anti-oligarchs law initiated by Zelensky.
Leading ‘Servant of the People’ MP David Arakhamia launched a petition to collect signatures for tossing Razumkov aside.
Earlier, David Arakhamia informed about a party congress in Truskavets spa resort with his own DJ set and ‘Oscar’ awards. Speaker Razumkov is not invited to the congress.