The ‘Servant of the People’ party MPs are seeking a recall of parliament speaker Dmytro Razumkov.

The news came from speaker himself who in a statement on social media said his fellow party members initiated the procedure of his replacement.

The internal rift widened after the speaker called into question legitimacy of the anti-oligarchs law initiated by Zelensky.

Leading ‘Servant of the People’ MP David Arakhamia launched a petition to collect signatures for tossing Razumkov aside.

Earlier, David Arakhamia informed about a party congress in Truskavets spa resort with his own DJ set and ‘Oscar’ awards. Speaker Razumkov is not invited to the congress.