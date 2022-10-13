Within the last 24 hours, Russian air and artillery strikes killed 7 and wounded 13 local residents in Donetsk region, governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reports.

He added that 4 dead bodies of locals killed by Russian invaders were found in the recently de-occupied Lyman.

The governor stated that 990 civilian residents have been killed and 2,390 wounded in the region since the beginning of the full-fledged invasion.

These numbers do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to exactly assess them.