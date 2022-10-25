In their ongoing attempts to capture Bakhmut, Russian troops continue constant shelling of the town.

On October 24, seven civilian locals were killed by Russian strikes, region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reports.

The governor also said that in the liberated areas, Ukrainian law enforcement found three more dead bodies of the civilians killed by Russians during the occupation.

Since the beginning of the full-fledged war, 1,095 locals have been killed and 2,468 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include civilian victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties there.