In Lyman, Donetsk region, Ukrainian law enforcement found seven more dead bodies of local civilians.

They were killed during Russian occupation, region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko states.

The governor also said that the enemy continues constant air and artillery strikes targeting residential areas. Within the last 24 hours, four locals were killed and ten wounded in the region.

Since the beginning of the full-fledged Russian invasion, 1,020 civilian residents have been killed and 2,415 wounded in Donetsk region, as reported by the governor. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, as it is impossible to assess casualties there.