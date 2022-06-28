Mariupol city official in exile, Petro Andrushchenko, said on Telegram Tuesday that several people were wounded in the occupied city in the incidents involving unexploded ordnance.

Two teenagers are now in critical state after they were injured by the explosion of a hand grenade they came across while clearing up debris. The boys were allegedly recruited by Russian-led city officials for debris removal.

Andrushchenko stressed that Russian occupation kills people even when the active combat is over.

The second blast was reported in Karpov Avenue where Russian troops were allegedly smashing and grabbing things at the industrial site.

‘We will find out about the casualties, and are hopeful they had some’, wryly added Andrushchenko.

One more incident happened near the city hospital #17 but there were no reports of victims.