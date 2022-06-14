Air sirens wailed across the most of Ukrainian regions on Tuesday again as Russian forces fired missiles on numerous sites in Ternopil, Lviv and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Reports of the explosions emerged soon after the barrage that came at about 12.30 pm.

Ternopil governor Volodymyr Trush said on social media that Ukraine’s anti-missile systems took down several Russian rockets adding no damage and casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, another Russian missile was downed near Zolochiv, Lviv region, said local governor Maksym Kozytsky, adding that its remains fell near the civilian infrastructure site.

In a subsequent statement, the governor revealed it was a brick plant where 4 people including a child were wounded.

One more rocket was shot down in Khmelnytskyi region. Local governor Serhiy Gamaliy reported its remains were discovered in fields, and a team of specialists was deployed to track down the exact site of its crash.