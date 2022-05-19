A hotline operated by Ukraine’s human rights’ ombudsman office continues to receive calls from Ukrainians who reach out to report sexual violence and abuse crimes committed by Russian troops.

The latest wave of reported sexual violence crimes came last week came over the last week from communities in Kharkiv region that were retaken by Ukrainian forces.

On Wednesday alone, the hotline got 56 calls and 10 reports of sexual violence including two underage cases.

‘Triplets 9 year-olds. Girls. Raped by the Ruscists, sustained severe genital injuries. It happened in front of their mother, she is in the affected state. The city of Izum. Mother reported that her 9-month-old daughter was raped with a candle. One-year –old by was raped by two, he died. 2-year old girl, raped by two, she survived. 67-year-old and 78-year-old men raped. [I am] overwhelmed with dread and anger!’ wrote Denysova in a statement on social media.

Ukraine’s ombusperson said the genocide of Ukrainian people should be documented and addressed by the UN Human Rights Council