On Tuesday, Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Rostyslav Shurma deputy head of his President’s office.

Rostyslav Shurma is set to oversee economic policies under administration head Andriy Yermak.

The new appointee said that in his new role, he will prioritize ‘programs stimulating economic development and efficient energy use’.

A 38-year-old Lviv native is a holder of two university degrees from National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and Kyiv University of Economics, and has the extensive experience in different executive roles in iron and metal industries.

In 2012-2019, he was the head of Rinat Akhmetov-affiliated Zaporizhzhia steel plant. Earlier this year, Shurma joined the advisory board of ‘Ukroboronprom’ state arms company.