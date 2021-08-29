On August 28, ten Ukrainian military were wounded and injured during artillery fire in Donbas.

According to the Joint Forces Operation headquarters, on August 28, pro-Russian terrorists disrupted the ceasefire 18 times.

Near the town of Troitske, the enemy fired at Ukrainian positions with 82-caliber mortars, automatic machine grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms. Near the town of Svitlodarsk, the enemy fired using heavy anti-tank grenade launchers.

In the Avdiivka area, Ukrainian positions were shelled using 120-caliber mortars and heavy anti-tank grenade launchers. The occupiers also fired at Avdiivka’s civilian infrastructure with 120-caliber mortars and 122-caliber artillery prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

There are no victims among the local civilian population.

Near the town of Krasnohorivka, the terrorists opened fire three times with 120- and 82-caliber mortars and heavy anti-tank grenade launchers.

In the area of Vodiane near Donetsk, they used 82-caliber mortars.

Near Travneve, the pro-Russian forces shelled using heavy automatic grenade launchers.

In the area of Nevelsky, the enemy fired 82-caliber mortars and large-caliber machine guns.

Near Hranitne, militants fired 120-caliber mortars and anti-tank grenade launchers, and 122-caliber artillery systems and heavy anti-tank grenade launchers near the town of Pivdenne.

Because of shelling, 10 Ukrainian military were wounded: six servicemen had shrapnel wounds, and four more received combat injuries.

This morning the enemy continued shelling. There are no wounded yet.