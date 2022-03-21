On March 20, Russian troops targeted a shopping mall in Kyiv Podol district, killing 8 civilians and completely destroying the building.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General office reports the incident took place about 11 pm, besides civilian casualties and ruined mall, the strike damaged several residential blocks and caused fire.

Firefighters had managed to put out the flames by 2 am. With the ongoing rescue operation, the final number of casualties is still unclear.

Prosecutor’s office has launched investigation into a possible war crime case.