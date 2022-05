Kyiv police said on Thursday it recovered the bodies of two young men who were allegedly shot and run over by a Russian armored vehicle on February 25, at the time the Kyiv suburbs came under the attack of Russian troops.

The bodies were found at Rudnya-Talska, 4 weeks after the Russian troops withdrawal.

After the forensic expertise, police passed over the bodies to the relatives of the killed men who reportedly were residents of Myrcha village near Bucha.