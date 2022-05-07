Ukraine’s security service revealed a new intercepted conversation of a Russian soldier who is heard casually telling his wife of killings of Ukrainians.

The Russian soldier dryly tells the story of a Ukrainian woman who got shot by his fellow troops:

‘ A mother with two children [was going].. Well, ours [our side] fired a shot at her in front of the children. Shot her down.’

His wife is heard responding to the jarring revelation with approval: ‘Sure, one can consider her an enemy’.

At the same time, the soldier mentions that ‘the local population’ is ‘hostile’ to the Russian troops.

The bitter irony is that Russian propaganda keeps feeding narratives about their army ‘defending Ukrainians’, while in reality their soldiers think nothing of killing defenseless civilians in broad daylight, said the Ukraine’s security service.