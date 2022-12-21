‘Ukrenergo’ national energy operator said in a statement that Ukraine’s energy system still has a significant deficit.

The most difficult situation is in Kyiv and central regions of Ukraine.

Due to the lack of capacity, scheduled outages have been introduced in all regions of the country. In addition, the operator informs about possible emergency shutdowns.

During the night, Russian troops again struck the liberated territories in the east and south, which led to further damage to the power grid. Repair work has already started.