‘Ukrenergo’ national energy operator states that the situation in the country’s energy system remains difficult with a significant power deficit.

The company noted that difficult weather conditions – strong wind, frost, sticking wet snow, icing of wires – negatively affect the condition of high-voltage and distribution networks, and also significantly complicate the work of repair crews.

In addition, in the east, the Russian invaders again shelled several districts, causing damage to energy infrastructure facilities. Repair work on the damaged objects will be started with the permission of the Armed Forces.

At the same time, energy operators managed to renew the power supply in the recently liberated territories, some of which remained without electricity since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.