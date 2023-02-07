As reported by Ukrenergo national energy operator, the consumption and production of electricity in Ukraine are gradually increasing. However, the grid still lacks capacity especially in the evening hours.

The company reported that after the emergency repair, one unit of the thermal power plant was put into operation. In addition, electricity is imported into Ukraine.

Despite this, the available volume of generated electricity is still insufficient to fully cover the consumption. The produced electricity is distributed to ensure the operation of energy and critical infrastructure, as well as to cover the needs of industry and the population.

The reason for the deficit is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

All regions of Ukraine still have consumption limits, exceeding of which leads to emergency shutdowns.

The most difficult situation is in Odesa that suffered the most during the latest Russian missile attack.