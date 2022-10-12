Russian invaders continue constant air and artillery attacks on the residential areas and civilian infrastructure in Donetsk region.

Within the last 24 hours, the enemy strikes killed six local civilians, region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reports.

Four locals were killed in Lyman and 2 in Terny.

The governor also stated that since the beginning of the full-fledged invasion, 979 Donetsk region residents have been killed and 2,377 wounded. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied areas.