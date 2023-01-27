Donetsk region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that in the past day Russian strikes killed 6 and wounded 9 local civilians.

According to the governor, two people were killed in Ocheretyne, two in Bohoyavlenka, one in Avdiivka and one in Paraskoviivka.

Nine more civilians were wounded – four people in Avdiivka, two in Bakhmut, and one person in Ocheretyne, Bohoyavlenka and Yelyzavetivka.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,326 civilian residents have been killed and 2,905 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.