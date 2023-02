On Thursday morning, Russian troops hit the town of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, with an air strike.

As reported by governor Oleh Synehubov, six local civilians were wounded during the attack. All of them are specialists who were carrying out repair work on communication lines.

The strike took place at about 10:30 am when two Russian missiles launched from the aircraft hit the town.

The governor also reported damage to the apartment building and industrial facility.