During the night, Russian invaders six times hit the areas near Kryvyi Rih with artillery strikes, which wounded two civilians.

Region governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Facebook that Russians hit the residential areas in the town of Apostolovo where two locals got wounded and were taken to hospital.

The strikes caused the disruption of water and electricity supply.

The governor also claims that the invaders used cluster munitions against civilian population and the sappers are now working on the site.