As of October 25, six regions of Ukraine are in the red quarantine zone, four – in the yellow, and the rest – in the orange zone.

According to the health ministry, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy and Kherson regions are in the red zone of epidemic danger.

Vinnytsia, Zakarpattia, Kirovohrad and Poltava regions are in the yellow zone with the rest regions in the orange one.

The incidence rate in Ukraine makes 614 cases per 100 thousand population with 389 cases per 100,000 population in Kyiv.

The highest incidence rate is in Kherson region – 1,141 per 100,000 population, Sumy region – 1,081 and Luhansk region – 1,066.

The red zone restricts:

work of public catering establishments, except for targeted delivery and takeaway orders;

work of shopping malls and other entertainment establishments, cinemas, theaters, etc .;

work of educational institutions, except for kindergartens and primary schools;

operation of non-food markets and shops, gyms, swimming pools and fitness centers;

mass events, except for official sports events and matches of team sports without spectators;

work of cultural institutions, except for historical and cultural reserves.

The orange zone restricts:

mass events with the participation of more than 100 people and more than one person per 20 square meters;

accommodation services, except for hotels;

night work of entertainment establishments.

The yellow zone requires masks in public places with a 1.5 m distance, and restricts: