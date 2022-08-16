Within the last 24 hours, Russian troops shelled six villages in Kherson region, wounding several civilians.

The region police report that the invaders targeted the villages of Osokorivka, Ivanivka, Olhine, Mykolaivka, Arkhanhelske and Novopavlivka.

According to the report, the enemy used cluster munitions. The strikes damaged residential houses and agricultural facilities.

The police also report the ongoing repressions against local population in the occupied territories and cases of looting state and private property