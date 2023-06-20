On June 20, the parliament of Slovakia recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

On Twitter, president Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the parliament of Slovakia for this important decision.

‘I am grateful to the Parliament of Slovakia for recognizing the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people. A timely decision, a significant contribution to restoring historical justice and commemorating millions of innocent victims’, President Zelensky wrote.

The Holodomor was organized by the Soviet authorities in 1932-1933. Ukrainian peasants were deprived of grain and other food supplies and were dying of hunger. According to different estimates, 2.6–5 million Ukrainians died during the genocide.

In December 2022, the European Parliament recognized the Holodomor as the genocide.

As of today, more than 30 countries and international organizations have recognized the Soviet Holodomor of 1932-1933 as the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Holodomor on the last Saturday of November.