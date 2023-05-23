On May 23, the parliament of Slovenia adopted a declaration, which recognizes the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked the people of Slovenia for this important decision.

‘Grateful to Slovenia for recognizing the 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people. Today’s move achieves two things: memory and justice. Memory means respect for millions of innocent victims of this terrible crime. Justice means that such crimes must never repeat’, Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

The Holodomor was organized by the Soviet authorities in 1932-1933. Ukrainian peasants were deprived of grain and other food supplies and were dying of hunger. According to different estimates, 2.6–5 million Ukrainians died during the genocide.

In December 2022, the European Parliament recognized the Holodomor as the genocide.

Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Holodomor on the last Saturday of November.