An awkward remark of Ukraine's first lady about the price of mackerel during the TV morning show caught lots of flak on social media.

Social media users took issue with Olena Zelensky suggesting she is out of touch with reality after Ukraine’s first lady awkwardly claimed in a TV morning show mackerel costs ‘some 8 hryvnas for a kilo’.

The gaffes instantly spawned social media commentary making Olena Zelensky rush to say on Instagram it was a slip of the tongue and she meant ‘it was 8 hryvnas for 100 grams’ but the damage was done.

The pricing blunder – in fact, the fish is 15 times more expensive- prompted hundreds of hilarious responses from online commentators.

Online commentators piled in comparing it to the latest gaffe of Servant of the People MP Mykola Tyshenko, who recently got roasted after failing to correctly tell the price of lard, staple Ukrainian food.

There were memes with Zelenksy offering a bargain on mackerel to Joe Biden.

Some trolls poked fun at Zelensky’s wife saying mackerel going at 8 hryvnas per kilo, probably, can be bought through state app ‘Diya’ on a ‘one thousand hryvnas’ reward earlier offered by the Ukrainian president to those who got double-jabbed.

Others piled in offering other ridiculously low, and much unheard of, prices for food products.

There was some tongue-in-cheek words of support with one of the trolls arguing he did manage to find a mackerel for 8 hryvnas.

Overall, the backlash over Olena Zelensky’s awkward remark was swift and justified given the climbing inflation rates and food pricing in 2 and 3-digit range average Ukrainians have to deal with.

Notably, the first lady’s issue is very sensitive for Volodymyr Zelensky who earlier claimed the country needs some legislation to regulate her official duties and make sure she is safeguarded from unfair criticism.