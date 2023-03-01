The town of Soledar, Donetsk region, is the center of Ukraine’s salt production. Before the full-scale Russian invasion, ‘Artemsalt’ was the biggest salt-producing company in Central and Central Europe.

The enterprise stopped its operation in April 2022 due to the Russian invasion.

United24 fundraising platform posted the photos of the salt mines before the full-scale war.

The height of the tunnels reaches 42 m. In the mines, there is a museum, a church, a medical facility, a football field and dozens of salt sculptures.

Before February 24, 2022, Artemsil covered 94% of Ukraine’s salt demand. Now, the town is occupied by Russia. However, the salt from Soledar has become ‘a symbol of extraordinary courage, resistance, strength of Ukrainian defenders and the entire Ukrainian people’.

Earlier, United24 platform announced a fundraising project, which involves Soledar salt.