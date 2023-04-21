On April 19, artist of the Odesa National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet Rostyslav Yanchyshen died during a combat mission at the frontline.

‘War takes the best people…’ said the Opera press service in a statement.

Rostyslav Yanchyshen was born in Kamianets-Podilskyi, Khmelnytskyi region, on May 20, 1991. After receiving choreographic training at the Kyiv Art University, he was assigned to the Odesa National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet, where he worked as a ballet dancer for more than 10 years.

After the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Rostyslav joined the territorial defense unit and served as a machine-gunner.

He died on April 19 in a mortar attack.