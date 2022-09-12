On September 12, Oleksandr Shapoval, a soloist of the National Opera of Ukraine, was killed at the frontline, defending the country.

The sad news came from his colleague, Kateryna Kukhar. ‘My heart does not want to believe. The enemy took the life of Oleksandr Shapoval’, she wrote.

Oleksandr Shapoval was a ballet soloist of the National Opera of Ukraine from 2013 to 2021. He performed in ‘Carmen Suite’, “Julius Caesar” and other ballets, was a teacher of duet-classical dance.

Shapoval joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine after the beginning of the full-fledged Russian invasion. He died defending the east of Ukraine.