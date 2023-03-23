The Royal Opera in London supported Ukrainians currently living in Great Britain with a joint concert.

Last week the choir of the Royal Opera and 130 Ukrainians sang together as part of the ‘Songs for Ukraine’ project.

As reported by the culture ministry, the concert was a success and got into the world media. The project demonstrated the resilience of the Ukrainian community and the power of art, which can unite people in the face of challenges.

The project united different Ukrainians, both those who have been living in Great Britain for a long time, and those who came after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

The concert became the culmination of two months of master classes and joint work of Ukrainian amateur singers and the choir of the Royal Opera.

The project enriched the musical repertoire of the Royal Opera House with Ukrainian songs.