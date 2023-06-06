As a result of the terrorist act of the Russian Federation at the Kakhovka HPP, on the right bank of the Kherson Region, approximately 10,000 hectares of agricultural land are flooded on the right bank of Kherson region and several times more on the left bank, which is currently under Russian occupation.

Ukraine’s agriculture ministry stated that this man-made disaster will stop the water supply of 31 field irrigation systems in Dnipro, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In 2021, before the full-scale Russian invasion, these systems provided irrigation for 584,000 hectares of land with the crops of about 4 million tons of grain and vegetable oil worth about 1.5 billion dollars.

The blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP dam by the Russians left without a source of water 94% of irrigation systems in Kherson region, 74% in Zaporizhzhia region, and 30% in Dnipro region.

The statement says that the consequences can be disastrous for agriculture, water supply, and fishery.

As reported earlier, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka hydro power plant, which is located in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region in the town of Nova Kakhovka.

Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal said that up to 80 towns and villages are in a dangerous zone with the threat of flooding.