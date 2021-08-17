On Tuesday, August 17, the new ‘Soviet-style’ art installation in Kyiv center ahead of Independence Day celebration became target of anger of Kyiv residents. However, the installation did not last even half a day – activists destroyed it and the remains were removed.

The decorations set on display featured street soda vending machines, a children’s toy car and an ice cream fridge. There are also replicas of housing with Soviet-style decorations and furniture. All that obscured the portraits of the Maydan fallen heroes.

The story was met with criticism from social media users with people calling it ‘disgusting’ and ‘crass’.

It also called the eye of the Kyiv city council. Oleksandr Pohrebyskyi, a member of the council and veteran of Ukrainian-Russian war, arrived to the scene. He was outraged by the use of Soviet regime imagery and themes.

When the police came, Pohrebyskyi filed a statement regarding the legality of the installation.

The incident drew swift response of Kyiv authorities. Mayor Vitali Klitschko states he did not issue any permits for such a performance.

He denies involvement of city officials in planning these festivities and stresses that the concept of the celebration was developed by the President’s office.

‘We will not allow any ‘95 kvartal’ variety show at the place where the patriots died’, Klitschko claims.

Later in the day, activists gathered at Independence Square and dismantled the installation.

На Алеї Героїв Небесної Сотні люди намагаються повалити декорації з радянським інтер'єром pic.twitter.com/k7tStlAfni — hromadske (@HromadskeUA) August 17, 2021

The National Museum of the Revolution of Dignity also responded to the events. They warned the organizers about the inadmissibility of making any changes to the national memorial, and all actions must be agreed with the Office of the Attorney General.

Kyiv police have no information regarding necessary permits.

‘Police officers are checking the availability of permits to install the structure. After the inspection, the event will receive legal qualification’, the police statement says.

As activists were dismantling the installation, the riot police began forcibly detaining and pushing them. Social media users described it as a deja vu of Berkut beating and killing people in the center of Kyiv during the Revolution of Dignity.

The video shows police officers strangling and beating the detained activist without hiding it from the media.

З’явилось відео побиття поліціянтами одного з затриманих після демонтажу радянської інсталяції на Алеї Героїв Небесної Сотні.@MVS_UA, @NPU_GOV_UA, це вже реформи, чи ще потрібно зачекати? 📹: Олександр Коломієць | Facebook pic.twitter.com/3lIgYIyr7O — Букви (@Bykvu) August 17, 2021

Director Volodymyr Lodzinskyi, who is responsible for the decorations, explained that the idea of the installation was to show the formation of the Ukrainian nation from the Trypillia period to the present. The Soviet era is part of this idea.

Now, the Alley of the Heavenly Hundred looks as follows.