Soviet-style decorations for a festive performance are being set up on Independence Square in Kyiv.

Journalist Bohdan Kutiepov published photos of the installation located in the middle of the memorial to the Heavenly Hundred among the portraits of the Maidan fallen heroes.

The decorations include street vending machines for soda water, a children’s car and an ice cream fridge. There are also imitations of housing with Soviet-style decorations and furniture.

In comments, people condemn the installations and stress their disgusting character.