The new ‘Soviet-style’ art installation in Kyiv center ahead of Independence Day celebration became target of anger of Kyiv residents. Activists dismantled the ‘Soviet’ scenery, which led to the clashes with the police.

On Tuesday, August 17, the art objects reminiscent of Soviet regime times were set up at Independence Square obscuring the portraits of the Maydan fallen heroes.

The story was met with criticism from social media users with people calling it ‘disgusting’ and ‘crass’. Later in the day, protesters came to the Alley of the Heavenly Hundred and tore down the decorations.

Unidentified activists, who had removed the installation, were detained. According to journalists, at least six people were arrested. However, the police do not comment on this.

Amid protest in the centre, the police beat a ‘National Corps’ member who helped dismantle the ‘Soviet’ installation.

The video shows police officers strangling and beating the detained activist without hiding it from the media. Witnesses who stood outside and saw everything started shouting and banging on the bus window to stop the illegal actions. However, the police did not pay attention to them.