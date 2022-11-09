Former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko posted on his Facebook page the photos of Spartan armored vehicles being shipped to Ukraine.

‘Our Spartans on the way to Ukraine. We are doing everything possible to ensure the offensive of Ukrainian troops’, the former president wrote.

He also thanked everyone who donates their funds to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and noted that this is a joint investment of Ukrainians in victory.

Earlier, it was reported that Poroshenko Foundation together with NGO ‘Sprava Hromad’ arranged buying armored vehicles in Great Britain. In total, 14 assault and reconnaissance Spartans, command Sultans and medical Samaritans armored vehicles were contracted.